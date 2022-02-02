This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Homick, Haubrich finish strong in Germany jpg, TN

Article content Getting there was half the battle for Canadian junior pair Summer Homick from Tillsonburg, representing the Brant Skating Club, and Marty Haubrich, a Skate Esterhazy member from Dubuc, Saskatchewan, at the ISU Bavarian Open in Oberstdorf, Germany, Jan. 18-23.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Homick and Haubrich scored a personal best and won silver medals at their first international competition. But in a way, maybe their greatest challenge was leaving Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Homick, Haubrich finish strong in Germany Back to video The skaters, coaches and parents needed to pass PCR tests on Sunday, Jan. 16 before flying to Germany Monday night. Haubrich’s first test came back inconclusive. “I was unsure if I was going to be able to get a test result back by the time we had to leave,” said Haubrich. “I had to get re-tested the next morning, so I had to drive in a snowstorm to get there.” Their original flight was cancelled, but they were able to book an earlier 7 p.m. flight. “Our first flight got cancelled and we got re-booked to another one, but our coach and another team (gold medallists Brooke McIntosh and Ben Mimar) got booked to a different flight at 9:30,” said Homick. “That flight got cancelled, their PCR tests expired, and the next flight they sat on the tarmac for something like eight hours. They got there (Germany) Wednesday night and we skated our short program Thursday morning.” The Canadian team’s physiotherapist and Homick’s mother, Jen, travelled with the Brant junior pair. Their first impression of Oberstdorf – after a long train ride… that could have ended badly when the train’s passenger cars split between two routes, meaning they might have ended up in a different town/city if they unknowingly sat in the wrong section – was that they had arrived in a very small town. “The town is so small, it was so easy to get around,” said Homick. “And a lot of people there speak English.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It was almost like you’re going back in time a little bit,” said Haubrich, impressed with Oberstdorf. “For me it was the view of the mountains, and the walking,” said Homick. “You walk everywhere in that town. The shopping was pretty good – there were cute little shops, that was exciting. There was one grocery store, that was it. The sidewalks were cobblestone and there was a lot of horses… and it was really neat, the old horse stables were used for cars. The odd car drove by but it was a very small street. Not even stop signs.” Riding a cable car to the summit of Nebelhorn (a 2,224 metre mountain) in the Bavarian Alps also made an impression. “Going up top and looking at the town, it’s gorgeous. The gondola actually started right near the rink so we went up to the top. You can sit and eat lunch, watch all the skiers doing jumps. People paragliding – it’s so cool. Sometimes they’d go right over your head when you’re eating.” They practiced on-ice Wednesday night and Thursday morning, skated the short program Thursday night, practiced Friday morning and skated the long Friday night. “The long was one of the best long programs we’ve ever performed,” said Homick. “The long was the best we’ve ever done,” Haubrich agreed. “We felt in the moment.” They needed a specific ISU technical score in the short to qualify for Junior Worlds, but they knew going into the long they had already missed that mark. “The long program was especially good for us because we kind of forgot about what happened in the short, then we had a good program in the long,” said Homick.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The short was 0.85 below the ISU qualifying technical score. “It was tough to get the results and realize we didn’t get it,” said Haubrich. “Just random slip-ups we don’t normally have and we had an element that did not count,” said Homick. “So that was very unfortunate.” “Just little tiny mistakes,” said Haubrich. Going into the long, Homick said they planned to take it one element at a time, knowing a clean long would be a good way to end the season. And it was a good season for the new junior pair – a great season. “Not even a year ago, I didn’t think I would even be selected to go to Junior Worlds, nor did I think I would be at a Canadian Nationals – and medalling – and then going to Germany for figure skating,” said Homick. “That was an accomplishment in itself. It’s not something I saw in such a short period of time. “It was a good learning experience. You can’t always go and perform perfectly, so we’ve got to keep putting that mindset in our heads.” “Especially in Summer’s first year doing pairs,” Haubrich added. “It’s been a crazy steep learning curve.” It wasn’t long after returning to Canada before they were back on the ice in Brantford training for the 2022-23 season. Haubrich, 20, ages out of the junior level (internationally) and they will be skating senior pairs. “As a team we’ll be going up to senior and hopefully have a good season and put out good programs throughout the year,” said Haubrich. “We can always start junior, too, and then move up,” said 14-year-old Homick. “You just can’t go senior at the beginning of the season and move down.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “You have to declare your level by Sectionals,” Haubrich noted. “The only difference between a junior and senior program (in length) is an extra lift. It’s an extra 30 seconds.” However, at the senior level elements are more demanding. Skaters are attempting and completing triple jumps – everything is elevated. They know they have their work cut out. “I think it just depends how we progress in the off-season,” said Homick, noting they will be starting work on new throws and death spirals, and basic skating skills with coach Paul MacIntosh. Coach Alison Purkiss has left for the Olympics in China, so for now Homick and Haubrich have been doing a lot of cardio conditioning and ballet. “Working on fundamentals,” said Haubrich. “Because you have lots of time to do it at this time of season,” said Homick, noting they will eventually be working on triples. “Ballet will help too, lots of stretch classes. “We’re working on just slowing our speed down and perfecting the doubles so that eventually in this off-season we can start tripling it.” “This off-season we’ll be adding some new elements,” said Haubrich, “and just upping our technical game… working on that throughout the season.” And doing it safely to prevent injuries. “You just have to focus on what you need to do get the right position to make that happen and the right movements down,” said Haubrich. They know the triples will take time. “Even the best people at our club, like Ev (Evelyn Walsh) and Trennt (Michaud) are still working on them,” said Homick. “There’s still more work to do with these jumps.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The first competitions of 2022 will be coming up in July/August and they will have new programs. “I really like working on all that new stuff,” said Haubrich. “I like figuring things out doing that.” “I like picking music,” said Homick. “It’s really fun because you can just close your eyes and picture your program.” They may be inspired by the skating at the 2022 Olympics, which for Homick and Haubrich is a dream and goal for 2026. “Obviously I’ve always wanted to be at the Olympics but I’m going to watch all of the (2022) Olympics, every single event, even though I don’t understand ice dance,” said Homick. “I love watching the women’s, especially the Russians. They just amaze me every time. I love to watch the men’s, and obviously the pairs this year. I’m just excited to see it. “It’ll be a long process for the next four years but hopefully, like Marty said, we can be contenders at the (Milano Cortina) Italy Olympics.” In the short-term, Homick and Haubrich hope to be guest skaters at spring skating shows in the area. cabbott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network

Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Tillsonburg