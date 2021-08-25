Holding pattern continues at Backus pioneer village

The pioneer village at the Backus Heritage Conservation Area is normally a beehive of activity this time of year.

Something special is usually on offer most every weekend during the summer. However – as happened in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic – programming at the Heritage Village remains in a holding pattern and will stay that way at least until next spring.

“It’s been tough,” curator Helen Barton said. “It’s been difficult not having buildings open to visitors and not being able to have events. But definitely, we have not been dormant.”

The pioneer village remains open to visitors provided they social distance and remain outdoors. Visitors are encouraged to take self-guided walking tours of the grounds. At some of the 15 buildings on site, doors and windows are open so visitors can peer inside to the historic machinery, artifacts and interiors they house.

But, as was the case last year, there will be no War of 1812 re-enactment this September and no bluegrass weekend. The latter is a private event that attracts many campers and musicians from the United States.

Barton said the closing of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel has complicated the music festival, prompting its cancellation for a second year running.

In keeping with the need to avoid large gatherings indoors and the need for social distancing, Barton and company have added a new feature this year, one involving the planting of 150 pounds of sunflower seed. They recently carved pathways through the field to create a sunflower maze. The field recently flowered into a dazzling display of yellow that is alive with honeybees, butterflies and other pollinators.