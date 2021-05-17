Hewitt land deal called 'eco-friendly’

Norfolk council and senior staff normally ignore vitriolic commentary on social media. However, at the May 11 meeting, CAO Jason Burgess deviated from this to share some observations about community reaction to the proposed sale on the Simcoe Reformer’s Facebook page.

Hewitt was referring to a staff report in Norfolk council’s agenda package that recommends selling Hewitt a 1,540-square-foot section of the Cedar Drive road allowance in front of his cottage for pending “renovations.” The agreed-upon price is $1,500.

“As you know – like in Haldimand – most counties are encouraging owners to improve their waste systems to be more eco-friendly,” Ken Hewitt said in an email. “Holding tanks, along with being more expensive to operate, also pose more of a threat to our environment than a properly-run septic bed.”

The mayor of Haldimand County says he is purchasing a section of Norfolk road allowance in Turkey Point to make room for an improved septic system.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Burgess said staff and council would normally transact a sale like this in-camera. However – because it involved a public figure with a relatively high profile in the local area – Burgess said the report and recommendation were contained in the agenda package for all to see.

Burgess added that Norfolk imposed stringent conditions on the boundary adjustment not normally seen in similar transactions involving other individuals. In essence, Burgess said Norfolk retains the long-term right to retrieve the parcel – which measures 77 feet by 20 feet – if it is ever needed for municipal purposes.

“It doesn’t matter what you do to do things right, you’ll always get criticized,” Burgess said. “This taxpayer was treated more stringently than ordinary taxpayers, and yet you get criticized for it.

“It’s unfortunate that – because he holds a title in another county – he gets criticized. We’ve done this by the book. We did this very openly and very cleanly. Staff will defend this all day long.”

The report by Norfolk realty co-ordinator Lydia Harrison notes that another advantage of the sale involves Hewitt relinquishing a second driveway on his property that opens onto the intersection of Reserve Street. The county deems the second driveway a traffic hazard but it is legal because it was established many years ago.

Some on social media have suggested – without evidence – that Hewitt got special treatment along with a bargain price. Burgess acknowledged that price is important in that – if Norfolk County ever needs this land back – the price Hewitt paid is the money Norfolk would have to reimburse.