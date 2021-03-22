Helping Hand Food Bank’s home delivery program services shut-ins

Article content

It’s not a new program, but the Home Delivery service offered by Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg is not one of its better-known programs.

In a year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank has been challenged in finding ways to authenticate its Home Delivery clients.

“We had no parameters on it,” said Helping Hand Food Bank co-ordinator Dianne Clark. “We didn’t have any guidelines.”

After many discussions with Southwestern Public Health, and learning how other food banks make home deliveries, Helping Hand Food Bank determined its Home Delivery program would specifically be available to those seniors considered to be shut-ins.

“They physically cannot get to the food bank for whatever reason,” said Clark. “They are really shut in.”

It was important to maintain social distancing delivering the food – it is not handed directly to the client, but it’s left on the doorstep.

“We set it up so that those who are receiving the deliveries, they know what Wednesday they are going to food. They are divided into two groups. One week, one group gets the food. The next week, the other group gets a delivery, and it rotates. So it’s bi-monthly.”