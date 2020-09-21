Help for Headaches fundraiser

The voluntary charity Help for Headaches is holding a virtual Migraine Awareness Day, alongside its ninth annual silent auction fundraiser, on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There has recently been a flurry of activity in the migraine area with new treatments, with more awaiting approval (drug and non-drug approaches), said Brent Lucas, Help for Headaches executive director.

“We are raising funds for a new interactive Ontario website that over seven headache neurologists contributed to, as well as a retired headache pharmacist from Sunnybrook Hospital.”

To contact Help for Headaches go to www.headache-help.org, call 519-434-0008 or email brent@helpforheadaches.org.