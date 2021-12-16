Health unit seeks help identifying owner of dog that bit person in Tillsonburg

The health unit for Elgin and Oxford counties is appealing for information about a recent dog-bite incident in Tillsonburg.

A walking through a Tillsonburg park was bitten by an off-leash dog Wednesday between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Southwestern Public Health said Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of the Kolin Smith memorial skatepark and Tillsonburg dog park.

The dog was a Rottweiler and border collie mix. The owner is a man with a beard who was wearing a blue coat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Southwestern Public Health at 519-421-9901.