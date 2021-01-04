Health unit reports 118 active cases of COVID-19

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit is reporting 118 active cases of COVID-19 between the two counties.

According to health unit statistics, there have been 150 new cases of the virus reported over the last 14 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Jan. 2 at Edgewater Gardens long-term care facility and at a Norfolk Association for Community Living facility where one staff member at each location has tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the health unit said they are working with both facilities to “institute a public health management plan.”

Since the pandemic began there have been 961 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haldimand and Norfolk. Of the positive cases, 803 people have recovered.

Thirty-five people in H-N have died from the virus and another five people, who tested positive for the virus, died of other issues.

The spread of the cases in Haldimand is reflected this way: Hagersville 125; Caledonia 73; Dunnville 71; Selkirk 26; Cayuga 24; Jarvis 37; and Fisherville 8.