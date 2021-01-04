Health unit reports 118 active cases of COVID-19

Postmedia Staff
Jan 04, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit is reporting 118 active cases of COVID-19 between the two counties.

According to health unit statistics, there have been 150 new cases of the virus reported over the last 14 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Jan. 2 at Edgewater Gardens long-term care facility and at a Norfolk Association for Community Living facility where one staff member at each location has tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the health unit said they are working with both facilities to “institute a public health management plan.”

Since the pandemic began there have been 961 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Haldimand and Norfolk. Of the positive cases, 803 people have recovered.

Thirty-five people in H-N have died from the virus and another five people, who tested positive for the virus, died of other issues.

The spread of the cases in Haldimand is reflected this way: Hagersville 125; Caledonia 73; Dunnville 71; Selkirk 26; Cayuga 24; Jarvis 37; and Fisherville 8.

In Norfolk: Vittoria 208; Simcoe 165; Delhi 52; Langton 41; Courtland 33; Port Dover 30; Waterford 19; Port Rowan 11; and Teeterville 7.

The cases not reported in a specific town are in communities with less than five cases. These are not being reported due to privacy concerns, said the health unit. The location numbers are subject to change in the daily health unit reports as they receive more accurate information regarding each case.

In Haldimand-Norfolk, 50 per cent of pandemic cases have been linked to an outbreak.

Of the positive cases, 55 per cent are male, and 45 per cent are female.

Since testing began, 6,429 results in the area have been negative.