Haydt seeks return to Norfolk council

A past member of Norfolk council has expressed interest in a return engagement.

Noel Haydt, 53, of Walsingham, represented Port Rowan-area Ward 1 from 2014 to 2018. He recently filed nomination papers to represent Langton-area Ward 2 in the by-election slated for late May.

At the end of his first term on council, Haydt said the demands of his growing farm operation and computer networking company were making it difficult to find the time required for municipal business.

Haydt said he’s streamlined operations on both fronts and is now in a position to do a thorough job at Governor Simcoe Square.

“I’ve downsized my farming operations and divested myself from the IT world,” Haydt said. “I’d like to get back into politics and stay with it. I really enjoyed meeting people and helping them with issues while at the same time guiding a large business that faces challenges from all sides.”

Norfolk council called the by-election in February to fill the vacancy left by municipal veteran Roger Geysens, who retired at the end of December.

Haydt said his previous council experience combined with his business acumen will make him an effective voice for Ward 2. He’s noticed a lot of county money earmarked for Simcoe and Port Dover. Haydt would like to see more of these resources devoted to infrastructure and services in west Norfolk.

“Norfolk County is my home and it is time to get our house in order,” he said.

Five candidates in total have declared so far in Ward 2. Others include Bill Dendekker, Linda Vandendriessche, David VanHamme and Pamela Moore. Nominations close April 16.