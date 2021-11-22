Harvey's RV serves up free burgers at Rogers Hometown Hockey festival

Harvey’s Canada had 1,300 free burgers and beverages ready to serve to hockey-lovers at the Nov. 20-22 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour stop in Tillsonburg.

Article content

This year’s Hometown Hockey tour kicked off Oct. 16-17 in North Dumfries and will continue through the winter (until April) across Canada. Harvey’s plans to feed roughly 20,000 hockey fans at select communities on the tour.

Attendees visiting the Harvey’s RV on-site near the main stage received their choice of beef or vegetarian burgers. Harvey’s also hosted an on-stage trivia game, giving away exclusive Harvey’s swag.

“As a Canadian brand, connecting with communities around our joint love for the game is important to us, which is why we want to be part of the country’s new ritual of enjoying Harvey’s while watching Monday night hockey,” said Chelsea Kellock, vice president of marketing, Harvey’s Canada, in a media release. “We chose to participate in this year’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour as a way to say thank you to our guests and to celebrate the game that we love.”

Harvey’s also supports hockey by collecting on-site donations for youth boys and girls hockey throughout the duration of the tour.