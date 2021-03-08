Haldimand-Norfolk's medical officer of health is leaving







Haldimand-Norfolk's medical officer of health will be leaving the position this spring. Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been MOH for almost three years, is leaving the post as of May 21. His departure was announced Friday. "I want to thank Dr. Nesathurai for his hard work and leadership through this incredibly difficult time," Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp said in a March 5 statement. "His insight and guidance has been extremely valuable to the leadership of both Haldimand and Norfolk counties. "We wish him all the best as he winds down his time with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit." Nesathurai joined the health unit in October 2018. He has led the local battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of his focus has been on managing and preventing outbreaks at nursing homes and migrant farm worker residences. Last year, a major outbreak of COVID-19 at Anson Place seniors facility in Hagersville killed 27 residents.

Article content Nesathurai has also worked on the local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. During his tenure, Nesathurai has also advocated for improved programs and services to combat the opioid crisis. However, Nesathurai was the focus of controversy over his handling of bunkhouse and quarantine rules for migrant workers during the pandemic. Nesathurai required local farmers to cap all bunkhouse quarantines at three workers regardless of floor area. Other health units adopted a federal standard which allowed as many workers per bunkhouse as could safely maintain social distance of two metres at all times. Many local farmers complained about Nesathurai’s approach saying it created staffing bottlenecks that prevented farmers from situating their workforce in a timely manner according to the demands of the growing season. Some farmers walked away from their crops – asparagus most notably – due to a lack of qualified help. More recently, it was revealed that Nesathurai received $160,000 top up in pay for the extra hours and work he did during the pandemic. Some, including Chopp, who also serves as the chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health, voiced concern over the amount of money paid out. When Nesathurai was hired in the fall of 2018, he was the first full-time medical officer of health to serve both communities in that capacity in 21 years. Prior to his appointment, the two counties were served by an acting MOH or a part-time MOH.

Article content But Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act requires health units to have a full-time medical officer of health on staff. The MOH is the senior medical official in charge of public health in any given jurisdiction. The health unit has had discussions with the provincial Ministry of Health and adjacent health units regarding support and next steps. Further details will be provided when available, a Friday statement from the county said. Meanwhile, the health unit will continue to focus on facilitating the safe arrival of thousands of migrant workers, rolling out a COVID-19 vaccination program and executing a virus containment strategy targeted at new, more contagious variants of concern. The vaccination program is being led by Norfolk County Paramedic Services Chief Sarah Page). Nesathurai thanked his colleagues for their hard work during his tenure. “I want to thank the public health staff who have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe,” Nesathurai aid. “The community is lucky to be served by a group of people so committed to advancing the cause of public health.” Haldimand-Norfolk is not alone is seeking a new MOH. Earlier this year, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting Medical Officer of Health for Brant County, announced that she will leave her position in the spring. — With files from Monte Sonnenberg

