Haldimand-Norfolk residents 70 to 74 can sign up for vaccine appointment cancellation waitlist

Haldimand and Norfolk residents aged 70 to 74 can now sign up for the vaccine appointment cancellation waitlist.

The Haldimand and Norfolk COVID-19 task force has set up a vaccine waitlist to ensure all doses available are administered.

Those born from 1946 to 1951 can now sign up for the waitlist at hnhu.org/vaccinewaitlist. They will only be contacted if there are available doses at the end of the day at local clinics due to cancellations and no shows.

Unless otherwise announced, people in Phase 1 and 2 in Haldimand and Norfolk counties will be contacted to book vaccine appointments once they become eligible. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit will now be managing all bookings based on lists of eligible patients provided by physicians.

Those ages 75 and over without a family physician can contact the health unit at 519-427-5903 or vaccine@hnhss.ca and leave their name, age, and phone number to be booked for an appointment.

In an effort to expedite delivery of available vaccines to eligible residents as quickly as possible, the HNHU said waitlists will continue to be created for those in the age category that follows those currently being vaccinated. A new waitlist will be created for each age group in five-year increments as the rollout progresses.