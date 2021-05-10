





Article content Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp says Haldimand County has got a lot of things right since Haldimand-Norfolk Region was restructured into two standalone municipalities in 2001. “I’m not running a marketing ad for Haldimand County,” Chopp said during her annual state-of-the-county address on May 4. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Haldimand has made better choices: Chopp Back to video “But the fact is, Norfolk County has consistently chosen to avoid making the tough decisions, caved to political pressure, and denied the changing reality. “Those may sound like harsh words and I certainly wasn’t there, but what I do know is that if we had made some of those tough decisions like Haldimand did years earlier, then likely we would be in a very different position today.” Chopp said: “Haldimand decided to build Haldimand County.” Examples cited include rationalizing and reducing the number of fire stations, taking on community groups as partners in the management of community halls, consolidating municipal functions in one large administration building in Cayuga, partnering with wind turbine firms rather than fighting them, and modernizing recreation infrastructure.

Article content Chopp cited the differences between Norfolk and Haldimand to illustrate the importance of sound decision-making and the cumulative effects it has on the long-term health of a municipality. Norfolk County has endured controversy and turmoil since the new council took charge in 2018 due to belated reports of financial mismanagement and an unwillingness to make tough decisions. Chopp noted that – on a per-capita basis – Haldimand is in a strong, net-positive financial position while Norfolk is mired in deficit. Norfolk’s policy response over the past two years has included service cuts and significant increases in property taxes and water rates. “You wonder why your water is more expensive than Haldimand’s?” the mayor said during the web address, which was sponsored by the Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce. “Because we have been continuously upgrading five water-treatment plants. Or at least we should have been upgrading them. Haldimand has two plus a pumping station to bring water from Hamilton.” With regard to the latter, Chopp cited deliberations around the Norfolk council table nearly 10 years ago as another lost opportunity. In the final years of his tenure as Norfolk’s general manager of public works, Eric D’Hondt brought forward proposals for the construction of a second water tower in Port Dover to address galloping demand arising from rapid housing development. A plan was also tabled to scrap Norfolk’s aging water-treatment plants in favour of water piped in from Haldimand’s high-capacity plant in Nanticoke.

Article content The second tower in Port Dover faded from memory after D’Hondt’s retirement. Norfolk council also dismissed the Haldimand plan as cost-prohibitive. The current council is revisiting the idea now that water-servicing issues in Port Dover, Simcoe and Waterford are pressing. Chopp noted that former mayor Dennis Travale recently posted on social media that Norfolk discussed Haldimand as a potential water source nearly 10 years ago. “Imagine if they did more than talk,” Chopp continued. “We might not have building moratoriums in Port Dover and concerns in Simcoe right now. But this council and this staff have made significant progress on this issue. We have already budgeted for a solution, and we will be making a decision next month that addresses the water challenges across the county.” Chopp concluded by saying this edition of Norfolk council has made most of the difficult decisions necessary. She predicted better times ahead. “I think many people have come to accept the facts,” she said. “Now we have lots of positive signs that — moving forward – we will capture our glory. Mark my words: In 10 years the mayor of Haldimand will be giving a speech talking about all of the great things Norfolk did.”

