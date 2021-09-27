Haldimand approves vaccination policy

Article content

Haldimand County wants as many of its employees as possible double-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Haldimand council has approved a policy that requires all county employees to disclose their vaccination status by Oct. 18.

Those employees who are not double vaccinated or who present a medical exemption from their physician “must participate in regular, rapid antigen testing until such time as they are considered fully immunized,” the county said in a news release.

“The new policy aims to fulfill the county’s commitment of providing a safe working environment and has been implemented to protect the county’s workforce and members of the public from the hazards of COVID-19.”