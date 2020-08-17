H-N MP Diane Finley will not seek re-election

Haldimand-Norfolk MP Diane Finley is winding down her involvement with federal politics.

Finley, 62, announced this week that the election she won in 2019 will be her last. With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presiding over a minority Parliament, the government could fall at any time.

“Every person, at some point, takes stock and decides it’s time to hit the reset button,” Finley said Tuesday. “It’s time for me to move on and it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

“There are sabres rattling about a fall election. I want the riding association to have time to find a new candidate.”

Finley has represented Haldimand-Norfolk for 16 years. Her career in Ottawa began in 2004 when she unseated incumbent Liberal Bob Speller, a former agriculture minister.

Finley won subsequent elections in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and last year.

She held a number of senior cabinet positions while the Conservative Party of Canada under former prime minister Stephen Harper was in power.

These include Human Resources and Skills Development, the Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Citizenship and Immigration, and Public Works and Government Services.

Finley has also served as the Receiver General of Canada and was appointed by her party as regional minister for southwest Ontario.

“Our Conservative team has been incredibly fortunate to benefit from Diane’s hard work, dedication, advice and dry wit over the past 16 years,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a news release. “I will always be grateful for her friendship and support throughout my leadership. Enjoy your retirement Diane. You’ve earned it.”

More recently, Finley was in charge of the party’s review of electoral performance that produced a majority government for the Trudeau Liberals five years ago, an outcome that brought down the curtain on the Harper era.

Since 2015, Finley has served as the Official Opposition critic for Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the party’s caucus-party liaison.

She cited among her accomplishments the creation of the Universal Child Care Benefit, delivering citizenship to thousands of “lost Canadians” who arrived after the Second World War, promoting and delivering the Tobacco Transition Support program, imposing measures to protect potential victims of human sex trafficking in Canada, stick-handling numerous infrastructure projects in Haldimand and Norfolk through the federal bureaucracy, and retiring and replacing Canada’s aging fleet of Sea King helicopters.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the native of Port Dover.

Finley has been seen in recent years sporting dark glasses inside and out following the onset of Grave’s disease, a thyroid condition that causes extreme sensitivity to light.

Finley was also seen for a time getting about with a walker following hip-replacement surgery. Monday, Finley said she is in fine fettle and is looking forward to an active and energetic post-political life.

Finley suffered a setback in 2015 when a parliamentary ethics report concluded she breached conflict-of-interest rules by diverting federal funds to a project in Markham whose promoter had ties to her party.

With Trudeau and outgoing federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau recently apologizing for conflicts-of-interest related to a jobs program, ethical behaviour is top-of-mind in the Canadian capital at the moment.

When asked about the past finding involving herself, Finley denied that how it might be spun in an election campaign was a factor in her decision to retire. Finley continues to deny the report’s findings, saying she and her family had no financial interest in the community centre for which she approved accessibility funding.

