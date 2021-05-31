Article content

A Norfolk woman is working to promote the county as an ideal location for the film industry.

Freelance filmmaker Tanya van Rooy of Simcoe plans to introduce a film producers’ resource guide in Norfolk County. She has received a grant of $5,000 from Norfolk Venture to help in her quest to develop the county into a film region.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Guide seeks to promote Norfolk as film region Back to video

Van Rooy is looking for retired and semi-retired residents to volunteer for the Film Directory Board of Norfolk to help with the project. However, residents of any age can help.

“We just want to have fun with it,” said van Rooy. “We also want people in this area to hopefully want to become part of this industry.”

The guide will help visiting production companies acquire the resources they need in Norfolk. Resources will include film production categories, such as equipment and raw stock, location services, regional film contacts, studio warehouse and sets and other film-related services.