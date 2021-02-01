GriefShare support group to ‘re-Zoom’

Article content

Bethel Pentecostal Church in Tillsonburg is offering its second GriefShare program, starting Feb. 17, free of charge on Zoom to all those in the surrounding area who are hurting from the loss of a loved one.

GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery support program that provides practical information, understanding and support to help people who are dealing with loss.

There are 15,000 GriefShare groups around the world. The program provides a rich collection of practical insights and information about the grieving process by psychologists, psychiatrists and grief counsellors. It is a Christian-based program consisting of video teaching, discussion and sharing support group, and a workbook for daily help and reflections.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pain of loss has been even more exacerbated as funerals and celebrations of life with families and friends are not allowed or greatly curtailed. Many people are left alone in their grief without the ability to show honour and respect for their loved ones and derive a sense of closure.