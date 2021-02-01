GriefShare support group to ‘re-Zoom’

Chris Abbott
Feb 01, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Bethel Pentecostal Church in Tillsonburg his hosting an online 13-week (Zoom) GriefShare program starting Feb. 17. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk &amp; Tillsonburg News)
Bethel Pentecostal Church in Tillsonburg his hosting an online 13-week (Zoom) GriefShare program starting Feb. 17. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News) jpg, TN

Bethel Pentecostal Church in Tillsonburg is offering its second GriefShare program, starting Feb. 17, free of charge on Zoom to all those in the surrounding area who are hurting from the loss of a loved one.

GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery support program that provides practical information, understanding and support to help people who are dealing with loss.

There are 15,000 GriefShare groups around the world. The program provides a rich collection of practical insights and information about the grieving process by psychologists, psychiatrists and grief counsellors. It is a Christian-based program consisting of video teaching, discussion and sharing support group, and a workbook for daily help and reflections.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pain of loss has been even more exacerbated as funerals and celebrations of life with families and friends are not allowed or greatly curtailed. Many people are left alone in their grief without the ability to show honour and respect for their loved ones and derive a sense of closure.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Bethel Pentecostal’s first 13-week GriefShare program, which started in September 2020 with 15 participants, was very successful and greatly appreciated in the community, said program facilitator Susan Fraser.

“They found it extremely helpful in understanding the whole process,” said Fraser. “And near the end it gave them hope to move on in the future.”

Participants received valuable understanding, advice and support, and valuable friendships were forged.

Comments from attendees included:

“It was tremendously helpful in understanding my uncontrollable emotions.”

“The support group enabled me to discuss many things I had to handle with people who truly understood what I was going through.”

“The workbook encouraged me every day and helped me unravel my feelings.”

“I received many ideas and encouragement to move forward with my life.”

Register for Bethel Pentecostal’s second weekly GriefShare program online (www.bethelpc/griefshare).

Griefshare will begin virtually on ZOOM (assistance provided) starting Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

“As long as they have a computer or laptop with a camera (webcam) and internet, that’s key. We can walk you through it – how to use Zoom – over the phone.”

Workbooks can be picked up in advance at Bethel Church, 269 Quarter Town Line, Tillsonburg on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a cost of $15.

Some people might come back to the program, said Fraser, noting their second program is different.

“The church has invested in an upgraded GriefShare program this time.“

For more information call Susan Fraser at 519-842-6728.