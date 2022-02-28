GriefShare support group considers changing to afternoon program

Organizers of an upcoming GriefShare support program are considering offering the 13-week program in the afternoon rather than evenings.

Attendance for the past three fall and spring GriefShare groups in Tillsonburg has been predominantly seniors, facilitator Susan Fraser noted, and so far that continues to be the case for the next group that is starting March 16. However, many seniors travel from outside Tillsonburg.

“GriefShare is offered to Tillsonburg and the surrounding area,” said Fraser. “Participants have come from Delhi, Simcoe, Waterford, Aylmer and the country in between.”

Considering the travel, several people expressed a preference for an afternoon program rather than driving at night.

“We talked about it and we are asking everyone who registers, or calls to ask about GriefShare, how would you feel about afternoon or an evening sessions. So far they are all saying afternoon ‘would be fine with us,’ and we are definitely considering it.”

A decision will be made one week prior to the start date of Wednesday, March 16 and participants will be contacted.

The GriefShare support group is being offered at Bethel Church, 269 Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.

GriefShare is a 13-week recovery support group that provides practical information, insights and support to those who are suffering the loss of a loved one. A video series from professional grief counsellors is followed by support group discussion. There is no cost to register for the program, but there is a charge of $25 for a personal workbook.

You can register at www.bethelpc.ca/griefshare or call Susan Fraser at 519-842-6728, or contact the Bethel office at info@Bethelpc.ca or 519-842-9401 (dial 0 for Pastor Sarabeth Strathdee).

The success of every session is measured by changes in the attendees by the end of the program, said Fraser.

“Many new friendships have been made and they continue well beyond the GriefShare programs.”