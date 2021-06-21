Article content

The Grand Erie District School Board has approved a 2021-22 operating budget of $338 million, an increase of $4.6 million over the previous year.

The capital budget for the next school year has been set at $24.5 million.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grand Erie school board approves $338-million budget Back to video

The board includes about 25,000 students at 58 elementary and 14 secondary schools in Brantford and the counties of Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand.

Rafal Wyszynski, Grand Erie’s superintendent of business and treasurer, said this is the second year development of the budget was challenging due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Decreased enrolment, the introduction of a virtual learning environment, lockdowns, staff and student technology deployment, implementation of quadmesters, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and a three-month school closure to end the school year are the major contributors to a volatile and unprecedented school year.”