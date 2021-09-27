Gonzalez loves his barbecue

Jorge Gonzalez had a little extra hop working his grill last weekend at the Tillsonburg Ribfest.

Bopping to the music, almost dancing while turning, flipping and adding sauce to the Gonzalez BBQ ribs and chicken, he was obviously having a good time.

“What it was,” said Gonzalez, “is that these two years have been so hard that we don’t have very much time to enjoy. So when we come to a ribfest it’s like a pressure cooker ‘sssssssss’ and we just have a good time for three days.

“That’s what we are about – flavour and good service.”

And the flavour has changed, Conzalez noted, since the last local ribfest.

“You have to keep progressing, you have to tweak it. We still have the original flavour in the sauce bottle, and the rub, but sometimes we have to put something more into it – to make it better, to put more flavour on. Because you’ve got to remember, we’re here for a competition. In the winter we work on the recipe, what are we going to put in this? We put it together and say ‘Yeah this is the one I’m going to go for.’ It’s a real competition and in a competition you’ve got to get better.

“I try to excel, and maybe that’s what I call one of my ‘good problems,’ is that I always try to make it the best I can, I try to excel.”

Gonzalez recalls watching a video that suggested if you lived 90 years, you would spend 30 of those years sleeping, 30 years working, and maybe 30 years trying to figure out how to pay your hydro and all the bills.

“So make sure in your 30 years you get a good mattress, and you spend your 30 years at work in a job that you love! And that makes sense.