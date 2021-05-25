Golfers eager to hit the links

Article content

Not even a missed birdie or a few drops of rain would have ruined Saturday for Braden Roberts and his buddies at The Greens at Renton.

“If we didn’t have these masks on, you’d be able to see the big smiles we all have,” Roberts said as Travis Walker prepared to hit his first tee shot of 2021.

“Yeah, we’re all thrilled to be here,” said Travis’s cousin, Garrett Walker, another member of a foursome that also included Travis’s brother, Braeden.

“No question about it,” said Braeden.

Saturday was the first day golf courses were allowed to open this season. When the four couldn’t get a tee time at Port Dover Golf Club, they called The Greens.

They were happy to have a photo taken under one condition.

“When you write this up, make sure you mention that I had the longest drive,” Travis said.

They were just one group of golfers to play Renton on Saturday after Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that golf courses and other outdoor sports facilities – basketball and tennis courts among them – could open with some restrictions.