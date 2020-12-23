Gofundme pages set up to aid Harder, Martens families

Article content continued

East Elgin Concrete Forming Ltd.’s statement on the Dec. 12 page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/workers-affected-by-london-on-building-collapse) reads, “On Friday December 11, 2020 workers of East Elgin Concrete Forming were on a job site in London, Ontario where there was a partial building collapse. As a result of this tragic accident, we are funding to help the families and individuals that have been and continue to be directly impacted. Thank you for your support.”

Forsyth, grateful for the support, said on Monday, “Our hearts go out to all those involved.”

HARDER

Pete Friesen set up a Gofundme page for family of Henry Harder (https://ca.gofundme.com/f/harder-family), that as of Monday had raised $108,136 with 1,400 donors.

“Hi, this GoFundMe is started to raise money to the family of Henry Harder, who tragically passed away on Friday December 11th, 2020 when a building in London collapsed leaving behind his wife and 3 week old baby,” Friesen wrote on the page. “All funds are going directly to the family. Please pray for the Harder family as well as they go through this tough time.”

MARTENS

Aganetha Martens set up a Gofundme page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/Fundraiser-for-family-of–john-martens) for the family of John Martens late last week that had raised $28,964 as of Monday with 268 donors.

Aganetha Martens wrote on the page, “Hi everyone. This has been a very sad time for the family of my dear cousin John Martens who tragically passed away in the construction accident in London Ont. We are hoping to relieve my aunt of some of her financial expenses and help her out during this difficult time. We appreciate every one’s help and all the thoughts and prayers for the whole family! All of the donations will go directly to my dear cousins family!”