Gofundme pages set up to aid Harder, Martens families

A Gofundme page set up by Shy Forsyth on behalf of East Elgin Concrete Forming Ltd. in Tillsonburg (Workers Affected by London, ON Building Collapse) had raised $190,910 as of early Monday afternoon with 613 donors.
Donations are still being accepted.
Two men died, John Martens, 21, of Langton, and Henry Harder, 26, from Tillsonburg, and five others were injured on Dec. 11, when a four-storey apartment building being built at 555 Teeple Terrace, in west London, partially collapsed at about noon Dec. 11.
“We are raising funds for the parties that represented EECF that day on site in which the devastating accident occurred on December 11, 2020,” wrote Forsyth, an EECF administrative assistant, on the Gofundme page. “The funds raised will be allocated directly to the individuals/families who were impacted by this tragedy at the time of withdrawal. I would like to thank everyone who has helped out this far as it is immensely appreciated.”