Family owned since 1948, the Morrice Furniture Store building – and home of owners Jim and Nancy Morrice – on Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg was destroyed by fire on Nov. 24.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

When firefighters arrived at 2:25 p.m. there was heavy smoke and some fire in the back, said Tillsonburg Fire Chief Shane Caskanette.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gofundme page set up for Morrice family in Tillsonburg Back to video

“Then the smoke and fire conditions got real bad, real quick,” said Caskanette.

“You’ve got to understand in a furniture store there’s a big fuel load. So we basically went defensive right off the start. The owner had confirmed with us that everybody was out and we just set up exterior operations.”

Caskanette noted it was not only a furniture store, it was the owner’s home.

A gofundme.com page for the Morrice family was created by Ronsons Audio Visual, set up by employee Tim Armstrong (Help The Morrice family rebuild their home). Jim and Nancy’s son Tyler works at Ronsons. The link can be found on the Ronsons Facebook page. As of Monday, Nov. 29, more than $19,500 had been raised.

“We are also accepting any donations for the family here at the store as well (98 Broadway, Tillsonburg),” said Ronsons co-owner Steve Smith.

“I am hoping that we, the community of Tillsonburg, can come together to help this family during this tragic time,” wrote Armstrong on the gofundme page. “If you have ever stopped in or had the chance to meet the Morrice family you would know they are the most genuine, humble people.”

Tyler Morrice said he’s in awe of the outpouring of support from friends, family and area residents as his family seeks a more permanent place to stay.

“It’s great to see the support,” he said. “That’s been very helpful and more far-reaching than I anticipated.