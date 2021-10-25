The Ontario government has launched two GO buses that have been converted to serve as mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those who have not yet received a first or second dose.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Partnering with Metrolinx, the two Go-VAXX buses are travelling to malls, festivals, community hubs and events throughout the fall months.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Go-VAXX bus coming to Oxford, Elgin, Norfolk Back to video

Locally, the Go-VAXX buses will be in Ingersoll on Oct. 28 (10-2) at the Ingersoll District Memorial Centre; at the Thamesford District Recreation Centre on Oct. 28, 4-8 p.m.; in Port Burwell on Oct. 28, 12-4 p.m. at the Bayham Fire Station; and in Straffordville on Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m. at the Straffordville Community Centre.

They will also be in Langton on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 12-6 at the Langton Arena and Thursday, Nov. 4 in Simcoe, 12-6 p.m. (parking lot at Culver and Sydenham streets).

Each bus operates as a fully functioning vaccine clinic with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide assistance to people and ensure vaccines are administered safely. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including the required pre-vaccination screening and post-vaccination monitoring.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible, and no appointment is required. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered. The buses are fully accessible.

If you would like to get vaccinated at a GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic, remember to bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or it expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, status card, or birth certificate; eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated; dress for the weather in case there is a line-up; wear clothing that allows easy access to your upper arm, such as a loose-fitting top or a T-shirt; wear a face mask.

The two buses began their journey Oct. 23 in Trenton, Belleville, Scarborough and Oakville.