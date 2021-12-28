Glendale High School’s music department was unable to hold its in-person Wassail concert this year, which annually packs the O’Rourke-Ross gymnasium, but the students were able to play for family, friends – and the entire community – in a virtual concert.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

You can find the entire concert on YouTube (search for Glendale Wassail Concert 2021). A link is also available on the Glendale Music Facebook page (@GlendaleMusic).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Glendale music department records digital Wassail concert Back to video

“Although no in-person performance can be done, we have put together a digital concert for the school music program to give back to the community for the support we’ve had throughout the whole pandemic,” said Mitchell Edwards in an email.

“This is a great opportunity for our department to show that we are still a part of the Tillsonburg community.”

The performance went live Dec. 24 and remains online.

Glendale Music held its first holiday Wassail Concert in 2013, which includes holiday season music, and a selection of other ‘Be of Good Cheer’ pieces.