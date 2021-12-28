Glendale music department records digital Wassail concert
Glendale High School’s music department was unable to hold its in-person Wassail concert this year, which annually packs the O’Rourke-Ross gymnasium, but the students were able to play for family, friends – and the entire community – in a virtual concert.
You can find the entire concert on YouTube (search for Glendale Wassail Concert 2021). A link is also available on the Glendale Music Facebook page (@GlendaleMusic).
“Although no in-person performance can be done, we have put together a digital concert for the school music program to give back to the community for the support we’ve had throughout the whole pandemic,” said Mitchell Edwards in an email.
“This is a great opportunity for our department to show that we are still a part of the Tillsonburg community.”
The performance went live Dec. 24 and remains online.
Glendale Music held its first holiday Wassail Concert in 2013, which includes holiday season music, and a selection of other ‘Be of Good Cheer’ pieces.