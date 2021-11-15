Giving the gift of holiday reading

You can give the gift of reading this holiday season by donating new children and teen books to the Oxford County Library.

Donations, which will be accepted until Nov. 30, will go to the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program. The Tillsonburg library branch is located at 2 Library Lane.

“We want children and teens to enjoy receiving the gift of a book for their enjoyment and to encourage reading and literacy,” said community librarian Merley Wheaton.

This is the third year for the children/teen book drive partnering with the Salvation Army.

“We collect books through donations, from the public and staff, give them to the Salvation Army, and then children and teens will get a new book for Christmas.”

More than 100 books have been donated in past years for the program.

For more information see the library website at www.ocl.net .

CRAFT AND CONNECT

Weekly Craft and Connect kits to make different Christmas theme projects will be released for four weeks.

“We have one for kids and one for teens and adults, so there are eight altogether. The kits will have materials and instructions for people to take these home and have some fun.”

The first adult project is a recycled-book wreath (the library supplies the book).

“They are kind of fun. I’ve got a few here that I have made in the past, which we will have on display. There are lots of beautiful things that people have done with old books – we’ve got some beautiful art.”

The Craft and Connect kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WINTER TEEN BOOK BOXES

Teen book boxes are available for teens ages 12 to 18 at the library.

Each box will include a library book, supplies for activities, and some extra goodies for the teens.

Participants need a valid Oxford County Library card when they fill out the book box form. Contact Meagan at mbrennan@ocl.net for information on how to register.

“The teens have really been enjoying it,” said Wheaton.

MAKER MONDAYS

A five-week Maker Monday program is also launching soon. Kids can pick up the materials at the Tillsonburg library that will allow them to participate in the virtual program.

In-person programming is expected to start at the library in the New Year.