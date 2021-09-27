Girls just want to have fun at Mud Girl

The mud at Gopher Dunes Saturday was nearly perfect for the annual Mud Girl run.

“This is our fourth year,” said Gary Pillu from Montreal, who founded the Mud Girl company with his brother Kevin. “It should have been our fourth but we did not have any last year because of COVID.”

This year they had six Mud Girl events in Canada, including next weekend’s season finale in Edmonton, and 27 runs in the United States.

“We have more in Ontario than Quebec,” said Gary.

Mud Girl first arrived at Gopher Dunes in 2019 with roughly 3,000 participants. This year 4,000 women and girls, from ages seven and older, registered for Saturday’s event.

“We came to them – normally we are always looking for motocross parks as our standard when looking for venues. It’s a place where you can have mud, water, and big parking spaces. Gopher Dunes was the perfect spot for that. It’s a really awesome venue and the people are really nice. We are really lucky to be here.”

The event is billed as a London event operating at Gopher Dunes, south of Courtland.

“With 4,000 people we are moving toward 5,000 people. We hope to get better and maybe open two days next year. In Edmonton we have had 10,000 runners, and we just came back from Montreal where we have 10,000 runners. To have 4,000 here is a really good number, we’re happy with that.”

Mud Girl raises money for the Breast Cancer Foundation based in Montreal (serving Ontario and Quebec).

“(In 2019) we raised around $100,000 for them, $80,000 from the events and an extra $20,000 from the company. So we were really happy with that. This year we hope to have the same amount and maybe more.”