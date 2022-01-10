GIO Rail reinstates St. Thomas to Tillsonburg industrial rail service

GIO Rail, the Town of Tillsonburg, and SCOR EDC have announced that, in partnership with CN Rail, industrial rail service from St. Thomas to Tillsonburg will be reinstated through Phase 1 of the Future of Shortline Rail initiative.

Phase 2 will consist of further development into Norfolk County.

“Probably any day now we’re going to have our first outbound load, which is really the first revenue move for the railway,” said Gerry Gionet, President of GIO Rail. “We usually call that our first day of working.”

Gionet, former acting president of Niagara Region’s shortline Trillium Railway, started GIO Rail in 2016 when he bought the company. The Niagara line runs between St. Catharines and Port Colborne. They also operated a line between Orangeville-Streetsville, but Orangeville, the owner of the line, closed it on Dec. 31.

The newly announced GIO Rail line will run from St. Thomas to Tillsonburg for now, but is expected to extend into Courtland.

The rail track runs approximately 25 miles from St. Thomas in Elgin County through Tillsonburg in Oxford County and into Norfolk County. There are many businesses along the line that rely on access to rail, including four major regional employers. Within Elgin, Norfolk, and Oxford counties, there are more than 1,000 acres of industrial zoned property along the rail line.

The intent of the reinstated industrial rail service is to support these businesses, helping to retain approximately 400 jobs. Additionally, the service will provide opportunity for new businesses seeking access to rail.

The Future of Shortline Rail initiative began in November 2020 when GIO Rail, the Town of Tillsonburg, and SCOR EDC entered into a Letter of Intent to develop a business case for re-instating operations along the Cayuga Rail subdivision. Since then they have been engaging with stakeholders, including municipal councils, economic development officers, and businesses with the objective of re-instating sustainable and affordable rail service to benefit the region.