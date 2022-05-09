Gemini girls win tourney shootout

The Glendale HS Gemini girls soccer team twice came from behind Friday afternoon to win the fourth-place Gemini Cup game 3-2 in a shootout over Woodstock Collegiate Institute.

“Glad we finally pulled through,” said Glendale goalie Mallory Collins, who was making her Gemini Cup debut.

Collins made two ‘saves of the game’ Friday. The first came on an early WCI penalty shot.

“First time I’ve ever done that,” said Collins, who needed direction from the referee to find her penalty-shot spot on the goal-line. “I don’t play soccer and I’d never taken a penalty shot before. I didn’t know.”

Collins played it perfectly, diving to her right to get her hand on the ball, deflecting it wide of the post.

“I tried to read her foot. I kind of know from hockey where people shoot and put that into soccer.”

Her second highlight reel save came with the Gemini trailing 2-1. A rebound shot from only a few feet away, 15 minutes into the second half, was deflected almost straight up over the crossbar.

“I hit the first one with my hands and it bounced right out to her. Then I stuck my arm out and it hit my arm and deflected up.”

WCI had made it 1-0 on a long free kick, then 2-1 with another ‘missile.’

“I tried to jump up but there was no way I could get that,” Collins laughed.

“And the wind was bad,” said Collins, recalling gusting winds mostly out of the east, but sometimes from the north on a north-south field.

Glendale’s Alex Holmes, aiming for the top corner, had replied to make it 1-1 with a similar long-range shot.

“It’s definitely more pressure (in tournaments), just because you don’t have as much time as you would in a (league) game,” said Holmes, who scored her second of the game with about five minutes left in the 25-minute second half to make it 2-2, sending it into a shootout.