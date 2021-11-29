It’s time for the 12 Days of Christmas Giving food drive at the Helping Hand Food Bank.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, the Tillsonburg food bank is encouraging people to collect a specific item from their list for each day of the food drive to help them fill their shelves.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gather food for the ‘12 Days of Giving’ food drive Back to video

“The idea is to have a list of items and they can even sing along if they want, ‘On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me, a can (or box) of…’” smiled Helping Hand co-ordinator Dianne Clark, “and gather those things up and bring them to us on Dec. 11.”

12 Days of Giving Food Drive donations can be dropped off at the food bank on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deliver to the back door (55A Broadway) in the alley. Cash or cheque donations are also gratefully accepted.

Try singing along to the 12 Days of Christmas as you read the list…

Nov. 30 – hot or cold cereal

Dec. 1 – cookies

Dec. 2 – instant coffee

Dec. 3 – canned fruit

Dec. 4 – Cheese Whiz

Dec. 5 – soup

Dec. 6 – pancake mix and syrup

Dec. 7 – canned vegetables

Dec. 8 – crackers

Dec. 9 – granola bars

Dec. 10 – snacks for kids

Dec. 11 – toiletry items

Give the gift of food for those in need this Christmas season, said Clark.

For more information (519-688-3434) visit the food bank’s website at www.tillsonburgfoodbank.com or email Clark at coordinatorhhfbtburg@gmail.com.

Also on Dec. 11, the OPP Auxiliary and Metro Tillsonburg will be busy from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with another Cram the Cruiser food collection. Purchase pre-packaged food bags at Metro and help fill as many cruisers as you can with Metro food bags. The OPP Auxiliary delivers the food to Helping Hand.

“Help us provide food not only for Christmas but going into the New Year to keep our shelves well supplied,” said Clark.

Clark said the plan is to have four Cram The Cruiser events in 2022 spaced out far enough that when their shelves are starting to get low the food bank is not scrambling.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift, they might also hold special theme food drives in conjunction with Cram The Cruiser.

“Valentine’s Day is one and Mother’s Day,” said Clark. “We would like to keep the momentum going so our shelves are never low.”