Future of Port Dover core under review

The appearance and character of Port Dover 50 years from now and beyond is taking shape at Norfolk council.

Deliberations on a “secondary plan” for Norfolk County’s fastest-growing community – population 6,000 – could shape the future development of Port Dover’s downtown core.

Does the county allow commercial and retail development to proceed north up Main Street? Or will future growth be steered in the direction of St. Patrick Street to the east or St. George Street to the west?

“I don’t like seeing it (the downtown) pushed up Main Street,” Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen told Norfolk council on Oct. 6.

“You’d rather have a big square. Do you want to go from St. George Street toward the lakeside? Or do you want to go the other way toward the (Lynn) River side? And maybe have some wording in there that it may take time to get there, but that’s what planning is about.”

Consultants with the Planning Partnership of Toronto prepared the 400-page draft document in consultation with the community.

VanPaassen and Mayor Kristal Chopp expressed disappointment that the draft document doesn’t recommend how the core should expand to accommodate the estimated 25,000 people who could call Port Dover home once the town’s development potential is exhausted.

The criticism seemed to catch consultant Ron Palmer off guard. He said there is not much demand at the moment for new growth in the core, adding it may be premature to carve a direction in stone. Depending on what happens, Palmer said the best strategy might be one that allows growth east, west and north of the central business district. He added it would be a big step at this stage to earmark areas in the core for growth when the nature of that growth is unknown.