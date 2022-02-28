Free chilli lunch warms the hearts
Andrea Harley and Gary Gordon timed their visit to the Tillsonburg Senior Centre Monday afternoon to avoid a lineup picking up their free chili lunches.
Gordon carried a box filled with six lunches – chili, buns, chocolate chip cookies for dessert, and hot beverages.
“We’re going to a friend’s house,” said Harley.
Both members of the Tillsonburg Senior Centre at 45 Hardy Avenue, Harley and Gordon were among the 200 community seniors (50-and-older) anticipating a winter treat.
“Love chili,” smiled Harley. “And we don’t have to make it.”
“It’s great,” Gordon nodded.
The free takeout-style luncheon was funded by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, who provided the sponsorship money.
“We were busy earlier, we had a lineup all the way around the auditorium,” said volunteer Terry Fleming, who was serving takeout coffee and tea.
“We were really pleased with the numbers,” said Senior Centre Administrator Nancy Puhr, “and really super appreciative of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada for this unexpected and welcome Christmas gift. It has run really smoothly, I’d say. I’m glad that things have loosened up enough to allow us to have this.”
The Toyota funds would have supplied 300 lunches, said Puhr, and any leftover money will be used for a similar event later in the year.
It was their first volunteer opportunity since re-opening. Also volunteering were Jack Peddle and Barb Gale.
The senior centre is ramping up in-person programming in March, but they are doing it gradually. They will continue checking vaccine certificates “for a little bit yet.”
That includes the return of much-anticipated card programs in March.
“With people sitting side-by-side they want a little extra insurance that things are safe so we’re going to look at it on a month-to-month basis and go from there.
“But almost all of our programs are back,” she said, noting the choir program is the only one that will wait until the fall.
The March calendar includes lap walking, crafts, zumba, yoga, restorative yoga, art club, line dancing, billiards, carpet bowling, kurling, farkle, drum fit, shuffleboard, cribbage, chair yoga, fitness, and bingo – that’s just this week’s schedule. Other programs include history class, whomp’em, bridge, euchre, hand and foot, and armchair travel.
“We’re increasing our capacity very marginally for now to give people a chance to get used to being in closer proximity,” said Puhr. “A slow and gentle approach.”
RECYCLING
Several jars were set up near the entrance Monday for fundraising and recycling collections.
“We collect a lot of stuff that people would otherwise put in the garbage,” said Puhr.
They collect metal pull tabs from cans (funds support wheel chairs for children), used stamps, milk bags (for Third World country sleeping mats) and plastic bread-bag ties (funds send kids to camp).
One of the boxes included hearing aid batteries.
“Someone donated a supply of hearing aid batteries, and they’re free. If they match your hearing aid, take them.”
