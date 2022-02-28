Andrea Harley and Gary Gordon timed their visit to the Tillsonburg Senior Centre Monday afternoon to avoid a lineup picking up their free chili lunches.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Free chilli lunch warms the hearts Back to video

Gordon carried a box filled with six lunches – chili, buns, chocolate chip cookies for dessert, and hot beverages.

“We’re going to a friend’s house,” said Harley.

Both members of the Tillsonburg Senior Centre at 45 Hardy Avenue, Harley and Gordon were among the 200 community seniors (50-and-older) anticipating a winter treat.

“Love chili,” smiled Harley. “And we don’t have to make it.”

“It’s great,” Gordon nodded.

The free takeout-style luncheon was funded by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, who provided the sponsorship money.

“We were busy earlier, we had a lineup all the way around the auditorium,” said volunteer Terry Fleming, who was serving takeout coffee and tea.

“We were really pleased with the numbers,” said Senior Centre Administrator Nancy Puhr, “and really super appreciative of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada for this unexpected and welcome Christmas gift. It has run really smoothly, I’d say. I’m glad that things have loosened up enough to allow us to have this.”

The Toyota funds would have supplied 300 lunches, said Puhr, and any leftover money will be used for a similar event later in the year.

It was their first volunteer opportunity since re-opening. Also volunteering were Jack Peddle and Barb Gale.

The senior centre is ramping up in-person programming in March, but they are doing it gradually. They will continue checking vaccine certificates “for a little bit yet.”

That includes the return of much-anticipated card programs in March.