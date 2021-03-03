Fraud a multi-million-dollar enterprise: OPP

Article content

March as Fraud Prevention Month has taken on new urgency for Canadian and provincial police forces thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has changed how Canadians shop, conduct business, learn and interact with each other,” the OPP said in a news release.

“As a result, a significant shift has been made to utilize technology, which has resulted in considerable positive changes. However, this has not come without a cost. This past year, numerous Canadians, businesses and organizations have fallen victim to the destructive toll of cyber-enabled crimes.”

The statistics tell a grim story. Last year, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received 67,294 fraud reports from Canadian consumers and businesses. Of these, 9,858 involved Ontarians who were bilked out of $47 million. The loss nation-wide is pegged at $104.2 million.

The amount lost to fraud is believed to be much higher. Police estimate they hear from only five per cent of people who have been defrauded.