Southwestern Public Health today reports 90 cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg.
This includes 35 staff and 55 residents. Four individuals have died.
Four COVID-19 deaths reported at Maple Manor
The health unit declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 12, and conducted surveillance testing shortly after. Southwestern Public Health, South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN), Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock Hospital are working in partnership to support the Maple Manor team.
“More than 90 people call Maple Manor home, and four of them have lost their lives. It is devastating. Knowing 51 more are right now living with COVID is heartbreaking to me,” said George Kaniuk, President of Maple Manor, in a media release Tuesday morning. “We also have 35 staff who have been infected. I want to thank the health care partners in this community who are working closely with us to ensure the continued care of our residents and safety of staff during this challenging time.”