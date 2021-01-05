Four COVID-19 deaths reported at Maple Manor

Chris Abbott
Jan 05, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Maple Manor Long Term Care, Tillsonburg. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk &amp; Tillsonburg News)
Southwestern Public Health today reports 90 cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg.

This includes 35 staff and 55 residents. Four individuals have died.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 12, and conducted surveillance testing shortly after. Southwestern Public Health, South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN), Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock Hospital are working in partnership to support the Maple Manor team.

“More than 90 people call Maple Manor home, and four of them have lost their lives. It is devastating. Knowing 51 more are right now living with COVID is heartbreaking to me,” said George Kaniuk, President of Maple Manor, in a media release Tuesday morning. “We also have 35 staff who have been infected. I want to thank the health care partners in this community who are working closely with us to ensure the continued care of our residents and safety of staff during this challenging time.”

Southwestern Public Health is urging the community to come together to protect each other from further spread. Anyone who has symptoms is advised to get tested or seek urgent medical care if symptoms are severe. Individuals are also encouraged to download the COVID Alert App to get a notification if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and what steps to take.

“Maple Manor is in an outbreak, but this home is not an island. Outbreaks like this reflect what’s happening across our region,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health. “We have many cases in our communities, not enough people are isolating when they have symptoms or test positive, and we need everyone to stop having close contact with people they do not live with.”

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
TILLSONBURG DISTRICT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Local hospitals have also experienced an increase in COVID-19 related care in the community and from the Maple Manor outbreak.

“It is critical that people who require hospital care can receive it,” said Sandy Jansen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in the media release.

“While capacity is stretched to the limit, our Emergency Department remains open – please don’t wait to seek care if you need it. We need everyone’s help to lower local cases so that we can care for COVID-19 patients and other emergencies in our region.”

Visitors who provide essential care for residents are asked use caution during visits to Long-Term Care facilities in the region.

  • Avoid visiting if sick, even if symptoms are mild.
  • Follow public health measures at all times during visits.
  • Stay six feet or more away from the person in the home.
  • Avoid all close contact with people from outside your household, to avoid unknowingly contracting the virus and infecting long-term care home residents.

Visit www.swpublichealth.ca/covid19 for updated guidance for communities in Elgin County, Oxford County, and the City of St. Thomas.

Several of these cases (noted above) have not yet been added to Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. It is expected they will be added on the January 6th edition.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg (near the hospital) remains open – and is busy.

No referral is needed but for safety reasons, patients will be asked to schedule an appointment for testing. To book an appointment for COVID-19 testing call 1-855-905-6148.

The Assessment Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.