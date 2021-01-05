Four COVID-19 deaths reported at Maple Manor

Article content continued

Southwestern Public Health is urging the community to come together to protect each other from further spread. Anyone who has symptoms is advised to get tested or seek urgent medical care if symptoms are severe. Individuals are also encouraged to download the COVID Alert App to get a notification if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and what steps to take.

“Maple Manor is in an outbreak, but this home is not an island. Outbreaks like this reflect what’s happening across our region,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, Medical Officer of Health. “We have many cases in our communities, not enough people are isolating when they have symptoms or test positive, and we need everyone to stop having close contact with people they do not live with.”

TILLSONBURG DISTRICT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Local hospitals have also experienced an increase in COVID-19 related care in the community and from the Maple Manor outbreak.

“It is critical that people who require hospital care can receive it,” said Sandy Jansen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in the media release.

“While capacity is stretched to the limit, our Emergency Department remains open – please don’t wait to seek care if you need it. We need everyone’s help to lower local cases so that we can care for COVID-19 patients and other emergencies in our region.”

Visitors who provide essential care for residents are asked use caution during visits to Long-Term Care facilities in the region.