Foster homes needed for autism dog services puppies

Puppies are still arriving for the Autism Dog Services training program for 2022.



“Puppies are being added on a regular basis,” said Dianne Nyeboer, puppy program manager, in a media release. “We are in need of individuals or families that will house the pups, socialize them by taking them everywhere and attend ADS run training classes every two weeks in the Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton areas.”

“All dog food, equipment, training support and vet care is provided by Autism Dog Services, noted Janine Brubacher, volunteer manager.

Foster families, also known as puppy raisers, generally have the service dogs in training for 12-18 months before they are recalled into advanced training.

“Yes, you need to give the dog back to ADS but, it is such a rewarding volunteer experience, especially when you attend graduation and see your once pup now grown and supporting a child with autism and their family,” said Vicky Spadoni, executive director with Autism Dog Services. “These service dogs provide Quality of Life and so much more.”

If you are retired or semi-retired, stay-at-home parent, work from home employee, individual with with flexible schedule, or can take the dog to work or school, Autism Dog Services asks you to consider this opportunity to be a foster family or puppy raiser.

More details can be found on the Autism Dog Services website (www.autismdogservices.ca) or by emailing janine@autismdogs.ca.