Former Langton man learning how to grow avocado trees indoors

Jacob Heide discovered a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic – growing avocado trees.

Heide, 27, who grew up in the Langton area and attended Valley Heights, now lives in Aylmer.

“I’ve always liked avocados and I’ve tried to grow them before but it didn’t really work. I didn’t really put that much effort into it.”

When a friend managed to sprout a few, about the time of the March 2020 lockdown, Heide decided to try again.

“I started a bunch of them and they started growing and the next thing you know I’ve got my wife’s office full of avocado trees,” Heide laughed. “They won’t bear fruit indoors, they’re just a nice house plant really.

“I’m still learning,” he quickly admitted.

Now, nearly a year later, and after some struggles, he’s starting to feel more confident sprouting and growing avocados.

He even sold a few as houseplants through a local marketplace (Jacado’s Avocados) and they’ve been shared with family and friends.