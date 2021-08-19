Former Haldimand town hall prepared for demolition

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The former town hall on Munsee Street North in Cayuga has served as a municipal administration building in Haldimand since it was built in 1968.

For the first six years of its existence, the complex was the administrative nerve centre for the original Haldimand County.

In 1974 – with the advent of the Regional Municipality of Haldimand-Norfolk – the building was given over to the lower-tier Town of Haldimand.

Following the restructuring of Haldimand-Norfolk Region into two standalone counties in 2000, the new Haldimand County took over. The building was the site of municipal council meetings throughout its existence until Haldimand County relocated to its new administrative centre on Thorburn Street in Cayuga in 2020.

“That building served us as we grew and evolved into what we are today,” said Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt. “Over time, the building no longer could sustain our needs and required significant repairs to bring it up to today’s code.

“With increasing technologies, we have been able to reduce our footprint and consolidate our services into one building that can better serve the county.”

Buildings from this period have proved problematic because many architects in the 1960s made liberal use of differing floor levels, as well as interior and exterior staircases to reach them. Little consideration was given to the idea of an aging population and how staircases may be a barrier to those with physical challenges.