Former Delhi Foundry property re-development back on

Three years ago, Coun. Mike Columbus said the re-development of the Delhi Foundry property “has been a long time coming.”

He wasn’t kidding.

Columbus made that remark in April 2018 after Norfolk council approved plans for a three-storey, 14-unit apartment complex on the one-acre parcel in the gore of King Street and Talbot Road.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the property remains vacant.

In December, the same developer who received approval three years ago filed a new development application, one calling for construction of 11 townhouse apartment units on one floor along with a laundromat.

Robert Malinowski of Breslau explained that after he received that approval three years ago demands from Norfolk’s planning department mounted to the point where the project was no longer financial viable.

What was difficult, he said, was a request to encircle the property with a retaining wall. The King Street reconstruction project, which lasted nearly two years and was completed last fall, caused further delays.