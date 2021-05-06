Article content

Family and friends have confirmed that the person killed in a lawn-mowing mishap west of Simcoe May 1 was former Township of Delhi Coun. Larry Partridge.

On May 1, Norfolk OPP reported that a riding lawnmower rolled over on an individual on McDowell Road East around 10:40 a.m. Motorists who stopped found Partridge, 78, pinned beneath. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former Delhi councillor dies in lawn-mowing mishap Back to video

“It was a real tragedy,” said daughter Staci Partridge in an interview. “He was larger than life. He had a lot of strong opinions.”

Partridge served on the former Township of Delhi council and Haldimand-Norfolk regional council prior to the restructuring of the latter into the standalone municipalities of Norfolk County and Haldimand County in 2001.

For many decades, Partridge was a driving force behind the Donnybrook Fair in Walsh and its sponsor, the Charlotteville Agricultural Society.