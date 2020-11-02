Former carpenter now writes novels

Surviving a heart attack, working 30 years in construction, and publishing a novel are all on the list of things Mark Cannon has done.

Cannon worked as a carpenter, contractor, and construction superintendent during his 30 years in the field. After multiple knee surgeries, and a heart attack in 2012, Cannon turned to writing to fill his time.

The Norfolk County man was born in Manitoba, and raised in New Brunswick for 10 years, before moving to southern Ontario.

He said he has always enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, but his novel, Able Hands, was his biggest project yet.

Able Hands is a supernatural mystery and thriller story. Cannon describes it as a Canadian story of a young man following the small town dream of starting a family and settling down. As the story progresses the main character and the reader learn that he is capable of more than he originally knew.

“The events that pop up along the way are beyond the norm, this individual is more than an average guy,” said the author. “It’s a battle of good and evil, and he doesn’t realize the has hidden abilities.”

A contest run by Iguana Books inspired Cannon to begin the publishing process.

“Even though I didn’t win, they liked my work,” he said.

The process of the book took from August 2019 to December 2019 when pre-orders became available. It was officially released in January 2020.

“The first time publishing your work where all can read it, is overwhelming, and a nerve-racking process, but exhilarating at the same time,” he said. “Once it’s out there for everyone to see, there’s no turning back, and that can be intimidating for any first-time author.”

A second instalment of the story is currently at the publisher’s office for an initial overview.

Cannon thanked his supportive friends and family for encouraging him to publish his work. He specifically mentioned his late mother, Irene Cannon, as being his best English teacher.

Cannon’s work can be followed on his website at markjcannon.net.

Physical and ebook versions of his work are available on retailers such as Amazon and Indigo. Reviews and conversations around the book are welcomed on Cannon’s webpage.