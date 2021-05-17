Forest property donated to Norfolk County

“The donation of the Paul DeCloet Forest to Norfolk County through the Government of Canada’s Ecological Gifts Program ensures that the land’s biodiversity and environmental heritage is protected long into the future.”

“Through an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. DeCloet intensively managed the forest, removing poor quality trees resulting in the production of an abundance of high-quality timber,” the county said in a news release. “It also gave him the opportunity to learn about Carolinian species. Learning about and managing the trees became a labour of love.

The municipality announced the gift of the Paul DeCloet Forest on Monday. It consists of 125 acres of prime Carolinian forest in Clear Creek about five miles north of the Lake Erie shoreline.

A former chair of the Long Point Region Conservation Authority has deeded an exceptional Carolinian forest to Norfolk County.

The woodlot is comprised of several different forest types, including sugar bush, sugar maple-hemlock mixed forest, silver maple deciduous swamp, and dogwood thicket.

The county reports 26 different species of trees within the parcel, including several unique to the Carolinian zone of southern Ontario. Examples include tulip tree, sassafras, black gum, shagbark hickory, and bitternut hickory.

The Paul DeCloet Forest teems with wildlife. It is regarded as important habitat for forest nesting birds and is an important stop-over for migratory birds flying north or south depending on the season.

The DeCloet Forest is also important to the quality of water that drains from Clear Creek into Lake Erie. The two main branches of Clear Creek converge in the middle of the woodlot.

“The area local to the Paul DeCloet Forest is host to an amazing abundance of biodiversity,” the county says. “The Long Point area serves as an important passage and stopover location for migratory birds and waterfowl.”

DeCloet is a native of Belgium. He immigrated to Norfolk County with his parents, Omer and Maria, and eight siblings in 1953.

DeCloet grew tobacco for many years at a farm about one mile west of the donated woodlot. He later diversified into Christmas trees. Along the way, he purchased several woodlots.

DeCloet served as chair of the LPRCA from 1992 to 1995. He has spearheaded tree-planting campaigns on local parcels owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

DeCloet estimates he has planted more than 100,000 trees on his property. The Ontario Forestry Association has recognized him with a Tree Farmer award.

He is a member of the Norfolk Woodlot Owners Association and a past trustee of Trees Ontario. DeCloet raises tulip trees as a hobby and has given many away to friends, neighbours and anyone else who loves trees.