Food drive will benefit Simcoe Caring Cupboard

A desire to help bring a bookstore back to Simcoe gave Tiffany Niece an idea for a Thanksgiving food drive.

Because Niece is selling used books at Sloths and Molasses, her store in downtown Simcoe, she has had people donate books for her to sell.

She came up with the idea of a food drive where people could bring in a non-perishable food item and, in turn, take a book home. The Food for Thought campaign will benefit the Simcoe Caring Cupboard.

Last winter, Niece created outside of her store a giving tree with hats, mittens and scarves for people to take to be able to stay warm.

Due to the pandemic, she is unsure if she will be able to do the giving tree this year. She still has donations from last year’s tree available if she is able to go ahead.

“The tree was very successful,” she said. “I actually was very surprised.

“I’m hoping people get back into that giving spirit. It’s a harder time this year with COVID-19 and people not working, they don’t have easy access to food.”

The book wall is currently stocked but anyone that would like to provide the books for the exchange is welcome to donate.

Niece will be collecting food items at her store throughout October.

The shop, located at 31 Norfolk St. N., is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.