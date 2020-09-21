Food bank seeks gift card donations during Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month in Ontario and people in the Tillsonburg area can take action by donating to the Helping Hand Food Bank’s first Gift Card Drive.

“It’s something completely different from what the food bank has ever done before,” said Dianne Clark co-ordinator of the Helping Hand Food Bank.

Due to COVID-19, instead of having an annual food drive weekend, the food bank is challenging everyone to help them restock their shelves by purchasing gift cards from local grocery stores. The gift cards are to be left at the service counters where they will be picked up by the food bank and used to purchase food when needed at a later date.

“We’re really thrilled and grateful for what we have coming in,” said Clark.

It is important to note the donated gift cards will not be given to clients.

“We want to assure people the cards are for us to purchase the foods that people would have donated in the past.

“Without these vital supplies, keeping our shelves stocked during the winter is going to be difficult, right when vulnerable locals need our help the most.”

Cash and cheque donations are also gratefully accepted. Email coordinatorhhfbtburg@gmail for more information.

In past years the annual food blitz and many community food drives held from Thanksgiving to Christmas have brought in over 40,000 pounds of food. To replace that, the food bank estimates this year they will need about $80,000 worth of gift cards to stock shelves through the winter.

“A couple different factories are doing a challenge with their employees to equal in dollar value what they would have given in poundage last year.

“It’s a lot of money we’re going to be needing to cover the loss of what we would have received in weight of food,” said Clark, who is asking people to consider topping up their donated gift cards – if they can – to $25, $50 or even $100.

Clark gave two examples, suggesting a $25 card could be used by the food bank purchase toilet paper, soap, pasta, pasta sauce and milk. A $100 donation could purchase the same, plus sanitary items, cereal, canned items including baked beans, baby formula, snacks for children and toothpaste.

“With COVID-19, we have changed how we are processing the food hampers and we helped a lot of hungry and hurting neighbours during this time, and as a result, our shelves are looking bare,” said Clark.

