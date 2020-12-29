Article content
More than 200 Christmas dinners were handed out on Thursday, Dec. 24 during the first takeout-style Flippin’ Bosses Christmas organized by Melodie Boyle of Boss Leaf and Mike Jourdy of Flippin’ Mike’s Restaurant in Tillsonburg.
“Thank you for doing this,” said one recipient outside Flippin’ Mike’s.
“It’s a little thing…” said Boyle handing out meals and presents to men, women, grateful parents and excited children outside Flippin’ Mike’s.
“It’s a big thing for us,” another woman replied.
“Nobody’s going to go unfed tonight,” said Jourdy, who spent most of his time in the kitchen, but occasionally stepped outside for quick breaks.
“Thanks, you’re a good man,” replied a man in the line.
“It’s feeling like Christmas out here,” Jourdy laughed as the snow fell.
Staff and volunteers inside Flippin’ Mike’s organized a ‘food assembly line’ to safely, quickly and efficiently get the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and mixed veggies into takeout containers (while wearing masks and gloves), and then get them outside to people waiting safely distanced, or the volunteer drivers.