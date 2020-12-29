Flippin’ Bosses Christmas

Article content continued

“Hopefully this will brighten your day a little,” said a staff member handing out a bag of Christmas meals.

Jourdy started preparing some of the food Wednesday night. He closed the restaurant Thursday for the Christmas Eve event, and started early with some of the turkeys.

“We had four to six (turkeys) in the oven at a time, two ovens,” said Jourdy. “The potatoes were washed and cut last night… the dressing was done last night… a lot of prep in order to pull this off. We tried to make sure it was hot – it’s one thing to send out food, but we tried to keep it hot as best we could.

“I think everyone really appreciated the gesture,” Jourdy nodded.

“It’s not me, it’s everybody. It’s nice to see the town come together. I’m not from here, I’m from Toronto. I’ve not seen something like this. In Toronto, this is not really what you see. So it’s really nice.”

Jourdy remembered taking a call from a woman who had not been out during the pandemic.

“It was well worth it, I’d do it again, without a doubt,” said Jourdy. “This community has supported me since I opened, so it’s good to give back.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” said volunteer Cheryl McFarlane of Woodstock, noting they had employees, different business owners and their families, customers, and Unifor members all volunteering. “No connection other than their desire to help other people. That’s pretty cool.”

Ninety minutes after the event officially kicked off at 4 p.m., they still had a few more meals going out, including a large 10-meal order.