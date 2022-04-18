Fleetwood employees donate bicycles to Big Brothers Big Sisters

The team at Fleetwood Metal in Tillsonburg and Otterville has launched its own monthly 50-50 draws to donate to local charities.

In April, Fleetwood employees donated four bicycles and helmets to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford.

“The team members organized the 50-50 draw themselves,” said Erin Kaufman, HR Business Partner, Fleetwood (Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.). “The goal was to collect money, then buy the bikes for Big Brothers Big Sisters.”

The 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters donation is in memory of former Fleetwood employee Mike Jones, 63, an avid cyclist who passed away in May 2019 as the result of a collision while riding his bicycle in Tillsonburg.

“What Mike used to do is pick up bikes on the side of the road, fix them up as a hobby of his, and donate them to kids,” said Kaufman.

Fleetwood employees ‘paid it forward’ buying new bikes for local kids. A total of $1,81 was raised and half of the pot went to 50-50 winner Jim Mercer, half to buy bicycles and helmets.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County found homes for all of the bikes for Easter,” Kaufman noted.

“After the Souper Bowl we were riding that wave of excitement, and the team members wanted to continue to give back and do those (fundraising) things because obviously they felt really good after the Souper Bowl, which we won.”

Fleetwood Metal donated 13,379 pounds of food and products to the Helping Hand Food Bank on Feb. 15 after a successful week-long food drive.

Funds from this month’s 50-50 draw will go to the DASO (Domestic Abuse Services Oxford) women’s shelter in Woodstock.

“They really want to give back to Oxford County,” said Kaufman, “and we want to give our team members a shout out for doing this. There is obviously a need, in the world in general now, so it’s nice to see that while we all have our struggles, they can still donate to help their communities. Everyone’s definitely getting involved.”