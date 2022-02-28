This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Five-year-old girl ‘thinks of others first’ Back to video

Last week she visited Tranquility Spa and Salon in Tillsonburg to have 11 inches cut off for a donation to Chai Lifeline Canada in Toronto.

“She (Julianna) saw a YouTube video of another girl, about her age who donated hair, and she thought it would be a very nice thing to do,” said her father Jason Rothenberg in Tillsonburg.

It surprised her parents who may have been a bit reluctant at first.

“Her mom said, ‘Do you really want to get that much cut off?’ It kind of hit us out of nowhere. ‘You want to what?’” Jason admitted.

“But she’s always had a really nice personality like that where she is always thinking of others first.”

Instead of having hair nearly to her waist, it is now above her shoulders.

“She looks totally different now,” said Jason.

Julianna, who had visited Tranquility Spa and Salon with her mom Jennifer to have their hair done last fall, gave her instant approval.

“She actually squealed and screamed ‘I love it!’’

At school, her friends also seemed to like the ‘shorter’ look.

“I’m wondering if a couple of her friends are considering doing it now, too,” said Jason.

On its website, Chai Lifeline Canada (chailifelinecanada.org) says it ‘helps families by providing critical care, compassion, programs and services to our most vulnerable, alleviating the burden of those facing medical challenge.’

Chai Lifeline has a ‘donate hair’ program. Hair donations are turned into wigs for children and young people impacted by chemotherapy, hand-made at a wig boutique in Toronto.

Hair shorter than the minimum wig requirement is sold to reduce the cost of ‘making wigs for those experiencing hair loss due to illness.’

cabbott@postmedia.com