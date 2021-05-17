Fish and game club reports successful pheasant hunt

Article content

Assuming responsibility for the pheasant hunt in Norfolk County last fall was more nerve-wracking than the Long Point Fish and Game Club expected.

The pheasant hunt is decades old and the only one of its kind in southern Ontario in 2020. As the club got its pheasants in a row for the release and subsequent hunt, spokesman Jim Greenwood said club members came to understand that the stakes were high and they did not want to wear a failure.

As it happened, the hunt was a natural fit for the club and its membership, which increased last year, in part, to this new undertaking.

“We wanted to make sure it was a regulation hunt without issues, and that’s what happened,” Greenwood said in a presentation to Norfolk council on May 11.

The club secured 750 mature pheasant from a hatchery north of Delhi and released them in rural locations in west Norfolk. The club sold 428 licences, with 49 per cent of participants from Norfolk and 51 per cent from 78 other municipalities.