Fish and game club reports successful pheasant hunt
Assuming responsibility for the pheasant hunt in Norfolk County last fall was more nerve-wracking than the Long Point Fish and Game Club expected.
The pheasant hunt is decades old and the only one of its kind in southern Ontario in 2020. As the club got its pheasants in a row for the release and subsequent hunt, spokesman Jim Greenwood said club members came to understand that the stakes were high and they did not want to wear a failure.
As it happened, the hunt was a natural fit for the club and its membership, which increased last year, in part, to this new undertaking.
“We wanted to make sure it was a regulation hunt without issues, and that’s what happened,” Greenwood said in a presentation to Norfolk council on May 11.
The club secured 750 mature pheasant from a hatchery north of Delhi and released them in rural locations in west Norfolk. The club sold 428 licences, with 49 per cent of participants from Norfolk and 51 per cent from 78 other municipalities.
“That’s substantial, and an impressive number of people who came to Norfolk County to hunt,” Greenwood said.
Greenwood added there were no serious complaints about last year’s hunt. Someone, he said, was displeased to find a pheasant carcass near one of the release sites.
“I’m sure a predator would’ve taken care of that within 12 hours,” Greenwood said.
Norfolk’s hand-off of the hunt came with a one-time grant of $9,000. The transfer came with the understanding that the club will finance future hunts from licence sales and other fundraising.
In response to questioning, Greenwood said it is unlikely any of the birds survived into 2021. Those that eluded hunters, he said, would likely have been picked off by owls or hawks with the approach of winter.
Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen was pleased with the update. He doesn’t doubt that hunters that came to Norfolk last fall saw aspects of the county that will bring them back for more. VanPaassen expects a small but significant boost to local tourism as a result.
Mayor Kristal Chopp has made a project of forging community partnerships with groups on programs that represent a dead-weight cost to the municipality. She too was pleased to hear that the club’s new project is off to a successful start.
“Thank you for taking that on,” the mayor said. “Congratulations on your success.”
Pelee Island also has a traditional fall pheasant hunt. However – unlike Norfolk’s – the Pelee event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.