First round of vaccines completed by public health

“I am incredibly proud of the individuals and organizations who worked in partnership to protect our most vulnerable population and to get this job done in such an expeditious manner.”

“A massive amount of work and marathon days made this achievement possible by both our own team and long-term care home administration,” said Jaime Fletcher in a media release.

Fletcher is leading the immunization work in the Southwestern Public Health region as manager of its COVID-19 Mass Immunization Taskforce.

“Doses in arms brought joy, tears and hope to the residents, staff, and families of the homes our mobile teams visited. This is a very hopeful moment in this pandemic for our communities. We will work diligently, despite supply and logistics challenges, to continue this positive momentum as we move into the next stage of this journey.”

All other individuals who have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for their second dose within 42 days, which is still within the timeline outlined by Health Canada for full effectiveness.

“Studies have shown that even receiving one dose of the vaccine provides protection from symptoms of COVID-19, while the second dose ensures a robust immune response.”

The next priority group to be sequenced in Ontario’s strategy are residents in high-risk retirement homes.

“That is in the works to be completed before too long… it is actively being done,” said Lock. “Then after that, for all the residual retirement homes, we’re still waiting to see what allocation of vaccine we will be getting and when we will be getting that.”