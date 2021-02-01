Article content
Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southwestern Public Health region on Monday, but for most of the past week it has been single-digit increases.
During a Jan. 27 conference call, medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock noted they had a single-digit increase in new cases across the region, 52 recoveries, and no additional fatalities.
First round of vaccines completed by public health
She noted that six out 16 long-term care facilities in Oxford-Elgin and six out of 18 retirement homes had active outbreaks.
“Today (Jan. 27) I’m happy to share some encouraging news,” said Lock. “We have now completed the first round of vaccination of all eligible long-term care home residents in Southwestern Public Health region. We can confirm that more than 1,100 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine.”
The first dose was delivered on Jan. 12 to three facilities including Maple Manor in Tillsonburg. The last dose of the first round was administered Jan. 25.