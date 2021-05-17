First Nations sue Ontario over changes to environmental laws

A court challenge launched by First Nations and environmental groups over changes to provincial environmental protection laws is slated to begin this week.

The case centres on changes made to Ontario’s Environmental Assessment Act by the government of Premier Doug Ford as part of its COVID-19 Recovery Act, a sweeping omnibus bill aimed at speeding up the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Under the new rules, some projects can be exempted from part of the oversight process required under the Environmental Bill of Rights, which includes consultations with the general public and First Nation communities.

The groups behind the court challenge claim the result is that public projects can now take place without any environmental assessments at all, a move they say undermines both previous government agreements and their rights.

“Right now we have really no way of knowing when projects will be occurring in our territories,” said Stacia Loft, deputy grand chief for the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) that represents several First Nation communities in Southwestern Ontario.