First Nation to search for unmarked graves at former Mount Elgin residential school

A London-area First Nation will begin searching this fall for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school that operated for nearly a century.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation announced Sept. 30 that the launch of the investigation into possible unmarked burial sites at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First Nation to search for unmarked graves at former Mount Elgin residential school Back to video

“This investigation really is looking at the (children) who are associated at the residential school here at Chippewa,” said Kelly Riley, director of treaty, lands and environment for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation,.

The Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School was founded in 1849 and opened in 1850 with 13 students. More than 1,200 children attended the school before it closed in 1946. It later operated as a day school after 1967. At least five children are known to have died at the residential school.

“In total, 21 First Nations had children attend this residential school,” Riley said. “The 21 includes Chippewas of the Thames. So we’re reaching out to the 20 First Nations in and around Southwestern Ontario that had (children) attend this school.”

The investigation will be headed by the local First Nations and take between three and five years to complete. Discussions are also underway to involve professionals from the fields of archaeology, anthropology and pathology.

Starting in the fall, a team will complete drone work to gather aerial footage of “potential locations around the residential school” and field walks in some areas believed to have burials, Riley said.

The investigation will happen in stages, including research and a process known as ground-truthing that uses ground-penetrating radar to scan the grounds of the former residential school, he said.