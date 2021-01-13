First Maple Manor residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Article content

The first on-site Pfizer vaccinations have been given to staff and residents – who have not tested positive for COVID-19 – at Maple Manor long term care facility in Tillsonburg Tuesday morning.

“(Tuesday) morning, we had several residents and staff that were vaccinated at Maple Manor Nursing Home,” George Kaniuk, president of Maple Manor, confirmed.

“We hold our hands together in thanks… that we were able to access those vaccinations,” said Kaniuk. “And what you will see as time goes on is that there will be more and more of this. So we are terrifically grateful.”

It’s a significant milestone in the Southwestern Public Health region’s fight against the COVID-19 virus, resulting from a partnership with London Health Sciences Centre, Oxford County Emergency Medical Services, the staff of Southwestern Public Health, and long term care homes in Oxford and Elgin counties.

In total, 118 vaccines were administered Tuesday at Maple Manor, Extendicare in Port Stanley, and PeopleCare in Tavistock.